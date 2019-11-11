WIRE Buzz: Google Stadia reveals launch selection; The Tomorrow War sets release; more

Google Stadia's launch date is just over a week away, and we finally have a look at the list of games that will be available to play on Nov. 19. And it is not robust.

The streaming video game service was first announced back in March. Then in June, we were promised titles like Baldur's Gate III and Ghost Recon Breakpoint would be available on day one, though now we're learning neither will be available at launch. There will, however, be a total of 12 games ready to stream on Stadia next week.

Here's the full list:

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Destiny 2: The Collection

Gylt

Just Dance 2020

Kine

Mortal Kombat 11

Red Dead Redemption 2

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Samurai Shodown

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Thumper

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Ghost Recon Breakpoint will be one of 14 titles available before the end of the year, along with Borderlands 3 and Final Fantasy XV. Although there are more games planned, several that were initially promised from the get-go won't make it out until sometime in 2020, including Baldur's Gate III.

Stadia Pro is currently available as part of a Stadia Premiere Edition for a $129 bundle. After launch, subscriptions will be set at $9.99 a month and offer new content every month for players to enjoy, without being tied down to a console. You can find out more information here.

(via Ars Technica)

Next, the upcoming sci-fi flick The Tomorrow War has set its sights on a Christmas Day 2020 release.

The Tomorrow War will be directed by The Lego Batman Movie's Chris McKay, and star Chris Pratt, Betty Gilpin, and J.K. Simmons. The Guardians of the Galaxy star will play a soldier from the past who's drafted into humanity's losing war against aliens, as well as serve as executive producer.

The film was originally going to be called Ghost Draft, but Pratt announced the new title on Instagram over the weekend.

(via The Hollywood Reporter)

Finally, on the eve of Disney+ going live, the soon-to-be streamer released yet another tweetstorm, this time about which MCU entries subscribers have access to.

Initially, Disney+ was going to feature eight Marvel movies, but today announced it has doubled that number to 16. New titles include Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and the Captain America trilogy. They also teased that they'll be using their newfound platform as a method for "expanding the universe." So there's that.

There are still seven MCU films missing from the Disney+ slate. Both Spider-Man movies are Sony films, whereas The Incredible Hulk is Universal's. The remaining four, including Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War, are exclusive to Netflix for the time being. But once their contract runs out, they'll be added to the library.

Disney+ launches tomorrow. In the meantime, you can watch the countdown here.

(via Twitter)