WIRE Buzz: Crisis crossover drops first teaser; Chris Pratt amends Ghost Draft title; more

The first teaser trailer for The CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover is here, and it gives us a quick flash of Brandon Routh's gray-haired Superman.

Routh is reprising his role as Clark Kent from 2006's Superman Returns, but he won't be the only Man of Steel to appear in the multi-episode arc that brings all DC Universe's crashing together. Both Tyler Hoechlin (the Arrowverse's version of Superman) and Tom Welling (the Superman of Smallville fame) are also getting in on the comic book action.

Check out the teaser below:

Crisis on Infinite Earths kicks off with Supergirl on Sunday, Dec. 8 before heading into Batwoman, The Flash, Arrow, and Legends of Tomorrow. Kevin Conroy (Batman), Burt Ward (Robin), Erica Durance (Lois Lane), Johnathon Schaech (Jonah Hex), and more DC alums will be making appearances as well.

Even the world of Black Lightning, which—up until now—has remained part of its own separate universe, is going to bleed into this crossover, which derives its very cool name from the famous '80s-era comic book event that simplified decades of confusing DC continuity.

Ghost Draft, the sci-fi epic starring Chris Pratt, now has a new name: The Tomorrow War. Pratt, who is also executive producing the project (his first time in such a role), revealed the change via Instagram.

"I can finally post about it!!!" he wrote in the caption to a photo that gives us a monochromatic look at the movie's heat-packing cast. "The title 'Ghostdraft' turned out to be problematic for various reasons so we started looking at other options."

Some of the rejected names included Generation Alien, World War A, Generation Gone, and Generation Draft. Others on the list, like Jurassic Draft and Saving Private Ryaalien, seem to have been total jokes.

"So get ready, cause I’m gonna auction off a set visit very soon. Details coming. And you’re gonna be seeing a lot of pics and posts from set!!!" Pratt added.

Directed by Chris McKay (The Lego Batman Movie), The Tomorrow War is about a soldier (Pratt) who is drafted to fight a war in the future because of his important connections to the past. It's all very vague at this point, but we are getting some serious Assassin's Creed/Edge of Tomorrow vibes from what little synopsis there is.

Written by Zach Dean (Deafall), the film co-stars Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, and J.K. Simmons.

Following a similarly enigmatic tease at the end of October, the official Doctor Who Twitter account once again advised fans to "watch this space." This time, the message was followed by a date, Nov. 23, 2019. If you ask us, we think this is the premiere date for the first Season 12 trailer, but it could also be the announcement of a new Whovian special.

You never quite know when the Doctor (currently played by Black Mirror's Jodie Whittaker) is involved. In any case, we'll be diligently refreshing the show's Twitter page once Nov. 23 (which is a Saturday if you were wondering) rolls around in just a few weeks, so make sure to check back with SYFY WIRE for all of your Doctor Who news!

Doctor Who Season 12 is expected to premiere on the BBC sometime next year.