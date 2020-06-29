Gremlins 2 Watch Party: Joe Dante, Zach Galligan & Robert Picardo recall cameos, musical finale & more

Hard to believe it's been three decades since Gizmo and company spawned their Big Apple adventure in Joe Dante's brilliantly underrated Gremlins 2: The New Batch.

To celebrate the film's 30th anniversary, Dante joined stars Zach Galligan (Billy Peltzer) and Robert Picardo (security chief Forster) on Twitter tonight for our new reunion/anniversary series, SYFY Rewind. The trio dished with master of ceremonies Jackie Jennings about that long ago summer of 1990, when the cult comedy horror sequel's anarchic little green monsters, led by that rascally Mohawk, rampaged around a Manhattan high-rise wreaking wacky, cartoony havoc.

Here's what we learned from the Tweet party, including reflections on working with the late great Christopher Lee, the artistry of creature effects wiz Rick Baker, breaking the fourth wall, and that musical finale, among other fun tidbits. Let the feeding begin!

Picardo loved pointing out all the cool cameos ranging from The Addams Family TV show's original Gomez, John Astin (who, unknown to Picardo, is very much alive at the age of 90), to legendary composer Jerry Goldsmith, Tony Randall as Brain Gremlin, and even Hulk Hogan.

Galligan revealed that during production, costar Phoebe Cates (Kate Beringer) banged up her knee, forcing shooting to temporarily be suspended while she recovered.

Galligan also couldn't resist sharing a very unlikely connection between Gremlins 2 and classic rock group The Doors as well as legendary TV show Breaking Bad of all things.

As for the meta-humor of Gremlins 2 and Dante's brilliant scene whereby Christopher Lee glitches out and the celluloid burns up as you're watching the movie, Picardo was all for it.

Last but not least, Galligan and Picardo lavished praise on the Busby Berkeley-inspired grand finale and late cast member Dick Miller for helping melt the naughty critters via Dante's Wizard of Oz-style ending.

Of course, the night wouldn't be complete without a goodnight kiss (which Picardo recently told us all about).

Gizmo caca indeed!