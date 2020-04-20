Guardians of the Galaxy's James Gunn presses play on Meredith Quill's entire 'Awesome Mix'

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy films have always been distinguished by their vibrant color palettes, irreverent humor, and killer retro soundtracks curated by writer/director James Gunn.

Earlier today, the filmmaker posted the entire "Awesome Mix" playlist hailing from Peter Quill's mother, Meredith (played onscreen by Laura Haddock). Despite her death, Peter (Chris Pratt) has always been able to feel close to his mom through the cassette mixtapes she left behind for his now-iconic Sony Walkman.

"This is part of the list of songs Meredith Quill loved that I chose the songs for the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol’s 1 and 2 soundtracks from," Gunn wrote on Instagram. "Some of these songs almost made it into the movie ('She’s Gone') and others, I always wanted to use, but could never find the right place for them."

Packed with a melange of '60s/'70s rock, pop, and disco hits — like Stevie Wonder's "For Once In My Life," ELO's "Livin' Thing," The Babys' "Isn't It Time," Blondie's "Heart of Glass," and plenty more — the 64-track playlist is a glimpse into the way Gunn uses classic music to enhance action and emotion in his movies.

It's a beautiful thing, and we're just bummed he couldn't find the right spots for Andy Kim's "Rock Me Gently" or Jigsaw's "Sky High." Those are gems!

"I never intended on sharing these songs, as I might use them in future movies," Gunn added on IG. "But I think the need for all of us to have some joyousness in these difficult times outweighs all that."

Take a listen below. We dare you to stop your hips from moving to each and every groovy beat:

Currently in post-production on The Suicide Squad for Warner Bros., Gunn will also write and direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for Marvel Studios/Disney.

With all of his musical inspiration for the comic book series now available to the public, one must wonder if Gunn will seek out new tunes for Peter, Rocket, Groot, Drax, Nebula, and Mantis to jam out to in the future. According to the filmmaker, on Twitter, the "Awesome Mix" for the third Guardians installment is "already chosen for the most part." Thanks to the Zune comedically gifted to him by Kraglin (Sean Gunn) at the end of Vol. 2, Quill has thousands of potential songs at his fingertips.