Game of Thrones’ Gwendoline Christie is our new evil lord in first look at Lucifer from Netflix’s Sandman

From guarding a Lannister to gatekeeping the bad place: Few transformations are as night-and-day as the one that Game of Thrones’ Gwendoline Christie is getting set to undergo as she takes up the role of Lucifer in Netflix’s upcoming series adaptation of The Sandman.

In a big tease for the upcoming small-screen take on the iconic Neil Gaiman comic, Netflix teased a first look at Christie in costume as Lucifer, the fallen angel and fabled ruler (or former ruler) of Hell who figures prominently in Gaiman’s mythic Sandman comics. In Sandman lore, Lucifer left Hell behind in search of a less predictable flavor of immortality — but as the first-look image shows, Christie still knows how to give Old Scratch that billion-year stare.

Check out the first look and a teaser poster below:



Looks like we’ve strayed quite a ways from Brienne of Tarth and her knightly Game of Thrones vows, right? In the comics and the many screen portrayals (from Constantine to the Arrowverse) that Gaiman's work has inspired, Lucifer is more nuanced than simply a straight-up evil villain — though we still suspect Christie’s Lucifer probably has more in common with other Christie-portrayed baddies like Star Wars’ Captain Phasma than the ever-faithful Brienne.

Christie is just one among a large star cast set to bring Gaiman’s genre-defining comic, which first ran from 1989 to 1996, to life on the small screen. With Gaiman himself joining David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg as executive producers, Netflix’s TV adaptation also features Tom Sturridge as Dream, alongside Patton Oswalt as Matthew the Raven, David Thewlis as Doctor Destiny, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, and tons more.

Netflix hasn’t yet revealed a premiere date for The Sandman.

