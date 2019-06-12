Harry and the Potters team up with Potter Puppet Pals for a brand new music video

Back in 2007, the Potter Puppet Pals blew up with a video so perfectly timed, it felt a bit like magic. While "The Mysterious Ticking Noise", the viral YouTube video that immortalized these smiling felt puppets in the collective mind of a Harry Potter-loving generation, was actually the third Potter parody video on creator Neil Cicierega's YouTube channel, it was definitely the most popular. As of 2019, "The Mysterious Ticking Noise" boasts over 185 million hits on YouTube, far and away the most of any Potter Puppet Pals video.

Now, 12 years after Cicierega's puppets went viral and four years since their last video, the Potter Puppet Pals are back starring in the music video for "Where’s Ron?" The song, while paired with Potter Puppet Pals’ self-aware and sometimes playfully inappropriate puppets, is actually written by iconic wizard rock band Harry and the Potters, who are making a comeback of their own. “Where's Ron” is just one of 16 songs from Harry and the Potters’ upcoming album, Lumos, which will be available to stream and purchase on June 21. The video was directed by Neil Cicierega, Alora Lanzillotta, and Gavin MacKinnon.

"Where's Ron" is a duet, described as a “platonic friendship love song” between Harry and Hermione Granger. The song and video, which features Kimya Dawson as the voice of Hermione, are set during J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, in which Ron Weasley bails on Harry and Hermione in the middle of searching for Voldemort’s Horcruxes. As they sit by the campfire, Harry and Hermione dance, hold hands, and swear that there's nothing going on between them, romantically speaking. More than anything, they just want their friend back.

Oh, and they're backed by Snape playing the piano and Dumbledore playing the drums. So you know it's good.

Watch the latest Potter Puppet Pals video below and check out Harry and the Potters' album Lumos when it drops on June 21.