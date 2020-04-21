HBO Max sets May 27 launch, drops Looney Tunes reboot & Sesame Street talk show trailers

Latest Stories

HBO Max, the all-in-one streaming service hailing from WarnerMedia, has an official debut date of Wednesday, March 27, Variety confirmed this morning.

In addition to containing all of HBO's original programming (Game of Thrones, Westworld, etc.), HBO Max will also boast a comprehensive back catalogue of Warner Bros.-produced/distributed films and TV shows (think all of Cartoon Network and every single DC-inspired project).

Of course, the real draw will eventually be a growing list of original series from A-listers like Ridley ScottJ.J. AbramsJoe Dante, and a great deal more.

Speaking of novel content, we now have the first few trailers for some of the initial original shows that will launch with the platform like the Looney Tunes revival and an early evening talk show hosted by Sesame Street's Elmo. We say "early evening" because Elmo's bed time is around 7:30.

 

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo is actually a pretty genius way to engage kids with a format that's worked for decades on adults. With Cookie Monster as his Paul Paul Shaffer/Andy Richter co-host, the red and fluffy monster will entertain all sorts of high-profile guests like Jimmy Fallon (The Tonight Show is obviously a big influence on Not-Too-Late), Andy Cohen, Blake Lively, Jason Sudeikis, Ciara, John Mulaney, the Jonas Brothers, and even Batman.

“Our No. 1 goal is having extraordinary content for everyone in the family, and the HBO Max programming mix we are so excited to unveil on May 27th will bear that out,” Bob Greenblatt, chairman of Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer, said in a statement published by Variety. “Even in the midst of this unprecedented pandemic, the all-star teams behind every aspect of HBO Max will deliver a platform and a robust slate of content that is varied, of the highest quality, and second to none.”

Subscribers can enjoy the 10,000 hours of content the platform is launching with for $14.99 a month.

