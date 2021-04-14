HBO Max's ‘Justice League trilogy’ trailer ties in Man of Steel, Batman v Superman for Snyderverse completists

With Zack Snyder's Justice League finally released, the director's time in the DC Extended Universe has come to a close — and with it, his intended storylines for many of the characters. With fans now having had a chance to actually view the long-awaited #SnyderCut, and see where he'd wanted to take the heroes at the heart of the film, HBO Max has released a new trailer for Snyder's complete DCEU film series.

Titled "Zack Snyder's Justice League Trilogy Trailer," the trailer (below) features clips from both of Snyder's previous DC films, Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but cut together to showcase both of Superman and Batman's journeys into the heroes they become, as well as the beginnings of their eventual team-up with Wonder Woman, currently the only one of the trio reprising her role in future solo outings. (Plans are underway to reboot Superman and Robert Pattinson has since taken over as Bruce Wayne and his Caped Crusader alter-ego, though Affleck is set to show up in the upcoming Flash film for his final DC appearance.)

Video of Zack Snyder’s Justice League | Trilogy Trailer | HBO Max

Despite this being billed a "trilogy," Snyder has stated he'd had plans for at least two more Justice League films, with plans to not only explore Batman's eventual legacy, but also Superman and Lois Lane's future together, with her having been pregnant with their son at the end of Snyder's cut of the movie.

The new version of Justice League has actually gone over well with viewers, with many fans and critics stating that it's a marked improvement over the version that was released in 2017, which was rewritten and reshot mid-stream by Joss Whedon. It also garnered a lot of interest for HBO Max, with The Observer reporting that it was the "most-watched movie in the U.S." the weekend it was released, and that the audience demand for it was 35 percent higher for it compared to previous releases like Wonder Woman 1984.

As a result, the subsection of fans who'd been demanding that HBO and Warner Bros. release this version of the film is now asking that the studio "Restore the Snyder Verse," thus bringing back Snyder and restoring the entirety of his vision with new films. However, the Watchmen director is currently focusing on his zombie-filled heist caper Army of the Dead, which is set to come out on Netflix next month, with a planned prequel also already in the works for it.

Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, and Zack Snyder's cut of the Justice League are all available to stream on HBO Max.