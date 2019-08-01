WIRE Buzz: HBO Max nabs Doctor Who; Tom Hiddleston talks Loki series; more

Today’s WIRE Buzz is all about big established properties. Zombies, Marvel heroes, and Time Lords are all represented in the news roundup that offers plenty of insight into upcoming genre fare.

First, let’s talk Who. Doctor Who is a nerdy icon, which means that whichever streaming service can house its massive back catalog holds some big bargaining chips for geeky viewers. Now HBO Max holds the keys to the TARDIS after striking a deal for the show’s exclusive streaming rights with BBC Studios.

According to Deadline, the service will offer all 11 seasons of the show upon its spring 2020 launch. That means David Tennant, Matt Smith, Jodie Whittaker and the gang will be joining all of Friends as some of the major draws to the newcomer streamer. This also means that any future seasons of the show will land on HBO Max after first airing on BBC America.

“As any Doctor Who fan knows, the iconic Tardis is ‘bigger on the inside’ – and it’s a good thing because the Tardis is about to welcome a whole new slew of fans coming to the show through this deal with HBO Max,” said Nigel Gaines, Interim President, BBC Studios – Americas.

As many WarnerMedia shows land on the upcoming streaming service — like Doom Patrol and Batwoman — nabbing larger and more recognizable library offerings is a big play to hang with the likes of Netflix, which will soon suffer the loss of heavy hitters like The Office.

Next is a troublemaker of divine proportions. Loki, who is getting his own streaming show on Disney+, helped run the Marvel dominance of San Diego Comic-Con — but now Tom Hiddleston, Loki himself, is dropping more details about the series.

Speaking to EW, the actor said that he’ll start work on the show in early 2020. “It’s very, very exciting because in many ways it’s the character you know, but in a context you’ve never seen him in before. And if I say any more, I’m gonna say too much,” Hiddleston said. “So that’s what’s so thrilling — there’s so much to explore that I haven’t yet explored. That’s very exciting.”

As promised at the SDCC panel, fans will be able to find out where Loki went during all the time when that slippery bugger was causing chaos around the galaxy. Recontextualizing all this sounds like just what the character needs.

Loki premieres on Disney+ in the spring of 2021.

Finally, the second tie-in video game for the Zombieland sequel has been announced. Following the console and PC shooter Zombieland: Double Tap – Road Trip is Zombieland: Double Tapper, a mobile game from Tilting Point and Metagame Studios that promises an idle RPG experience flush with all the franchise has to offer.

Source: Tilting Point and Metagame Studios

According to a release, the free-to-play game will feature “a large roster of heroes to collect, upgrade and customize,” including the cartoonish visages of stars Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone. The classic rules of the film franchise will come into play as gamers blast as many undead as possible while grabbing every firearm and sharp object known to man.

“Sony Pictures Entertainment has given us the opportunity to explore the Zombieland universe in time for this fall’s highly-anticipated sequel,” said Daniel Nay, co-founder and CEO of Metagame Studio. “As our fans know, Zombieland is the perfect match for our sense of humor, and we look forward to bringing them another outrageous game.”

Pre-registration for Zombieland: Double Tapper starts today on iOS and Android, which will give players a special weapon once the game is released.