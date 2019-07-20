Latest Stories

Kevin Feige promises 'we're going to find out where Loki went' in spinoff TV series

Jul 20, 2019
Last we saw Thor's (adopted) brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston), he was presumably choked to death by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. But Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige just revealed to attendees at San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H on Saturday evening (including SYFY WIRE): "We're going to find out where Loki went" in his upcoming new spinoff series for Disney+. 

We'll also learn that it is indeed Loki who stole the Space Stone in Avengers: Endgame, because of course he did, that sneaky Pete! The series will answer where everyone's favorite villain went afterwards.

Hiddleston also made an appearance at Hall H, which of course led to the crowd chanting Loki's name. Although he remained a bit tight-lipped about details, Hiddleston did help tease the new series a little bit.

"There's a lot of psychological evolution that has to happen [for Loki]," said Hiddleston. "I can't tell you what the plans are, but it's one of the most exciting creative opportunities I've ever come upon."

Loki is one of many new shows for Disney's new streaming service that Marvel Studios unveiled details for at its massive presentation, including Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision.  

Loki premieres on Disney+ in the spring of 2021.

Click here for SYFY WIRE's full coverage of San Diego Comic-Con 2019, including up-to-the-minute news, exclusive interviews, and videos.

