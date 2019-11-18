Eternia's greatest hero returns in DC's He-Man and the Masters of the Multiverse #1: Preview

The power of Grayskull will be bestowed upon comic book fans this week when DC Comics and Mattel unite once again to present a new chapter in the life of Eternia’s most imposing champion in He-Man and the Masters of the Multiverse. And, SYFY WIRE has a special exclusive look at the premiere issue, arriving Nov. 20.

Prince Adam and He-Man are enjoying a heroic resurgence of popularity due to the classic '80s Mattel toy line and Filmation animated series riding a nostalgic wave — not to mention filmmaker Kevin Smith executive-producing an upcoming anime reboot for Netflix titled Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

Credit: DC Comics

Here in this fresh six-issue odyssey, writer Tim Seeley (Dark Red, Hack/Slash) teams up with artists Dan Fraga (Wolverine), Richard Friend (Doctor Strange), Matt Yackey (Fantastic Four), and variant cover illustrator Inhyuk Lee to pool talents on this epic tale of multiple He-Mans working together from alternate dimensions to save the multiverse and provide a last stand to protect their kingdoms against a deadly threat.

Credit: DC Comics

The plotline finds the evil scourge of Anti-Eternia unleashed on the Multiverse and hell-bent on utter destruction. Blazing a trail of death across the dimensions, he's obliterated each version of Eternia as he steals its power and keeps growing stronger. Now it’s up to a motley crew of surviving He-Men scattered across the entire multiverse to defend their realm. But they’ll have to try and recruit the one man in existence who might help save them: Prince Keldor, the man who would be Skeletor!

Credit: DC Comics

"I'm really digging into my nostalgia for this one, picking out what made me fall in love with the original toys and mini-comics, then, the cartoon and the movie," Seeley tells SYFY WIRE. "I think the strength of the Masters of the Universe brand is in the characters, and He-Man and Skeletor are just great characters. He-Man in particular is so awesomely consistent in his goodness, that I can always fall back on that when the iteration is different."

He adds, "I think the mashup of different He-Men is pretty cool and there's a lot of fun to be had in seeing the various worlds of these characters through different filters," he notes. "I don't know that I darkened anything up really — I took the existing concept of Anti-Eternia and ran with it, showing how the world came to be and really delving into the horrors of an evil He-Man."

Credit: DC Comics

For Seeley, the most fun element about playing in this series' nostalgic universe is the unlimited scope of the worlds.

"Anything goes, from magic swords to laser guns, and every crazily named character in between," he explains. "I'm trying to be sure to throw in a lot of fan favorites here, and we aren't leaving anything of the table."

Now, converge on our exclusive look below at DC Comics' He-Man And The Masters Of The Multiverse #1 — the issue arrives in our kingdom Nov. 20.

By the Power of Hellskull!