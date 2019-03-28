Latest Stories

The Magicians takes a huge step forward for queer ships
WIRE Buzz: Netflix mystery The Society; Batman: Hush; UglyDolls final trailer
The best deals on Xbox One and PS4 for the week ending March 31
Nerdy Jobs: The voices behind dating sims and visual novels
Hellboy confronts Nimue the Blood Queen in a spooky new clip

Contributed by
Matthew Jackson
Mar 28, 2019

With just weeks to go until its release, the Hellboy reboot is dishing out new promotional footage in an effort to get us even more hyped for this film than we already were. Today that means we get a brand-new clip, and this one's heavy on the supernatural effects. 

Previous Hellboy clips had been more focused on the confines of the B.P.R.D. headquarters and Hellboy's (David Harbour) interactions with his boss and father figure, Professor Trevor Bruttenhold (Ian McShane). This time, though, we get to see Big Red facing off against the film's Big Bad, Nimue the Blood Queen (Milla Jovovich), and things aren't looking good for Hellboy. 

Nimue, for those of you who don't know, is a powerful and ancient British sorceress whose skill and power connect all the way back to Merlin in the comics on which the film is based. She returns to our plane of existence, well, hellbent on revenge for the wrongs done to her in the past, but when she meets Hellboy she sees a greater purpose for herself. You see, Hellboy is a half-demon who also happens to be the creature destined to bring about the end of the world, and if he gives in to Nimue, life as we know it will be wiped out and the end times will be ushered in. Can't a guy just file his horns and have a slice or 10 of pizza in peace?

This new official clip both heavily plays up the complicated relationship Hellboy and Nimue will have in the film and also gives us a chance to get a closer look at the spooky atmosphere director Neil Marshall (The Descent) has conjured up. We've seen glimpses of it in trailers, but it's nice to linger a little on this witchy landscape, complete with a crooked old tree, in anticipation of more of Nimue's impending wickedness.

Hellboy arrives April 12.

