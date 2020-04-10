WIRE Buzz: Hellraiser reboot lands creative team; Disney's Robin Hood gets live-action remake

Hellraiser has risen! After news broke last summer that writer David S. Goyer was bringing the mystical, gory horror franchise of pain and pleasure back from its straight-to-video prison, fans of the Clive Barker original were wondering what a “loyal, yet evolved reimagining” could look like. Now that a few more creative team members have been added to the film, speculation over tone can become a bit more informed.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the creative team behind The Night House is joining Spyglass Media's reboot of the franchise. Director David Bruckner (V/H/S, Southbound) will command a script from Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski, based upon Goyer's story.

The reboot already seems to involve Pinhead and the Cenobites, though still no word on whether classic Pinhead (Doug Bradley) or New Pinhead (Paul T. Taylor) will reprise the role. Perhaps they'll get a new demonic face for the film.

The Night House, the Rebecca Hall-starring horror about a woman stuck in a haunted house after her husband's death, recently premiered at Sundance. Bruckner's Southbound segment "The Accident" was a cool, crisp horror about some otherworldly, evil 911 dispatchers. If Hellraiser's reboot gets a technological upgrade, Bruckner could be just the guy for the job.

Next, Robin Hood joins the ranks of Disney animated classics getting the CGI/live-action remake treatment. The Lion King, The Jungle Book — heck, even Bambi is going for the photoreal animated treatment as Disney continues to milk childhoods for cold hard cash. So why not the story of a fox that steals from the rich and gives to the poor?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the remake is coming from Blindspotting director Carlos Lopez Estrada and Lady and the Tramp remake writer Kari Granlund. As of now, it looks like the film, which will boast a mix of live action and CGI (unless this is still what Disney insists on calling purely animated photorealistic effects), will go straight to Disney+.

Otherwise, the film looks to remain faithful to the tone and feel of the original: The characters will be anthropomorphic animals, the story will have humor and music, and people will still somehow develop a crush on a fox bandit. Legends always contain some elements that have to be set in stone.

There's no timeline yet for the Robin Hood remake -- especially since the deal apparently went down before the coronavirus shut down productions and preproduction development across the industry.