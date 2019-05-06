Hellraiser reboot dragged from hell by David S. Goyer

A year and a half since Hellraiser: Judgement took the hallowed (and often hollowed) horror franchise deep into the straight-to-video depths, Hellraiser is getting a reboot — from The Dark Knight’s David S. Goyer no less.

According to Variety, the Clive Barker series has found a new home at Gary Barber’s Spyglass Media Group after Lionsgate released the tenth entry in the sadistic franchise. There, Goyer — who has recently been writing things like the Star Wars VR series Vader Immortal and Terminator: Dark Fate — will write the script and serve as producer.

This move brings the franchise back to theaters and back to its roots: the new movie will be a “loyal, yet evolved reimagining” of the 1987 original, and yes, Pinhead will return. No word on if classic Pinhead (Doug Bradley) or New Pinhead (Paul T. Taylor) will play the character, or if some new face will don the pins during the dimension-hopping adventures of pain and pleasure.

And it doesn’t look like Pinhead will be alone in his torturous reign. “I’ve been a fan of Clive’s work since the original Books of Blood paperbacks and ‘The Hellbound Heart’ novella,” Goyer said. “Having the chance to reimagine Pinhead and the Cenobites for a new audience is a nightmare-come-true.”

Goyer went on to describe his vision for the project as “dark and visceral,” which makes sense considering that the original film’s plot involves a guy named Frank getting torn to bits by hooked chains, then showing back up as a skinless, talking, bloody mess. Oh, and then he kills and skins his own brother. So yes, “dark and visceral” sounds about right.

No word on when the new Hellraiser begins production.