Henry Cavill breaks silence on future as Superman: 'I've not given up on the role'

Last fall, it was reported that Henry Cavill (Mission: Impossible — Fallout, The Witcher) would be parting ways with the DC Extended Universe, where he had portrayed a live-action Superman for three films: Man of Steel (2013), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), and Justice League (2017).

Shortly after the big news broke, Cavill's manager asked fans to "be peaceful" before adding that "the cape is still in his closet." Now, more than a year later, the English actor is breaking his silence on the matter, teasing that he's most likely not finished with mild-mannered Clark Kent just yet.

“I’m not just going to sit quietly in the dark as all this stuff is going on,” Cavill said during a chat with Men's Health. “I’ve not given up the role. There’s a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into. I want to reflect the comic books. That’s important to me. There’s a lot of justice to be done for Superman. The status is: You’ll see.”

Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/DC Entertainment

The next DCEU release will be Cathy Yan's Birds of Prey on February 7, 2020. After the failure of Justice League, Warner Bros. is slowing down on shared universe storytelling in favor of more standalone comic book films.

"It didn’t work," Cavill said of the crossover project directed by Zack Snyder, also stating that he wouldn't go back and change a thing about Man of Steel if he had the chance.

You can next see Cavill in action when Season 1 of The Witcher debuts on Netflix Friday, Dec. 20. A second season has already been greenlit. In the fantasy series, the actor will be playing famed monster hunter, Geralt of Rivia.

“In the books, Geralt is fearsome, but he also has this amazing dry wit. We needed someone to play both ends of the spectrum, someone who could see all the trauma of the world he’s in but could also step back and roll his eyes once in a while,” he said during the Men's Health interview. “It’s funny how much he’s actually like us. Geralt has that thing of trying so damn hard and being misconstrued or not appreciated — of people having a negative opinion of you, despite you actually trying to do the right thing.”