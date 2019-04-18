Hobbs & Shaw battle Idris Elba's 'Black Superman' in new trailer

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham are going to war against the "Black Superman."

Universal has dropped what has got to be the craziest trailer yet for its highly anticipated summer blockbuster Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and, by all accounts, the frenemies are going to have their work cut out for them as they go up against Idris Elba's genetically enhanced supersoldier.

"Look at me. I'm black Superman," the Pacific Rim star muses about his superpowers.

Video of Fast &amp; Furious Presents: Hobbs &amp; Shaw - Official Trailer #2 [HD]

Naturally as befits the Fast & Furious franchise, the spinoff has shifted the action into insane mode on the level of a Marvel and DC flick as federal agent Luke Hobbs and British Special Forces assassin Deckard Shaw, who haven't exactly been getting along since Furious 7, join forces to stop Elba's ex-MI6 agent Brixton Lore and his army of mercenaries from acquiring a deadly virus that could wipe out half of humanity.

Vanessa Kirby of Mission Impossible: Fallout fame plays Shaw's sister, Hattie, who stole the virus from the terrorist, while Helen Mirren makes an appearance as their mum, who instructs the military man to look after his sibling as Brixton and his crew are hunting them down.

As the quip-heavy preview shows, some serious "family business" ensues as the duo gets themselves into all kinds of high-octane hijinks — from flying a supersonic fighter jet and driving a dune buggy through a skyscraper window, to escaping a collapsing nuclear reactor and lassoing a military chopper while driving a big rig.

And what better way to take out Elba's supervillain than on Hobbs' home turf of what looks to be Hawaii, where we meet the big guy's mama and the pair get help from some local muscle.

What a ride indeed! Have a look at the flick's new poster and some of the latest pics Universal's just released.

The David Leitch-directed Hobbs & Shaw bulldozes its way into theaters on Aug. 2.

