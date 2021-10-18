'Watch this! Watch this!' How to watch SYFY's 'Back to the Future Day' marathon

Great Scott! While 2015 may seem like a lifetime ago to those of us living in 2021, once upon a time, all the way back in the late '80s, it felt like a near-impossible goal. Perhaps because Marty McFly and Doc Brown have saved the timeline so many times now, we made it to that far-flung future. Oct. 21 is what’s known as “Back to the Future Day,” during which sci-fi fans of all generations come together to celebrate their love of the iconic Back to the Future franchise and the date Marty traveled to in order to save his kid in the 1989 sequel.

And to help celebrate this year, SYFY is running a Back to the Future marathon this Thurs., Oct. 21!

Starting at 9:30 a.m. ET, we’ll be showing Back to the Future (1985), Back to the Future Part II (1989), and Back to Future Part III (1990) back-to-back until 12:30 a.m. the next morning. This will give you plenty of time to join Marty McFly, Doc Brown, and their famed DeLorean for their decade-hopping adventures.

