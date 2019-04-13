ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 04/13

April continues with SYFY FANGRRLS tackling religion in genre, and our epic team of writers have put together some awesome pieces you should definitely be giving your clicks to. Of course, this week was also full of other surprises, as a little movie called Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker revealed its long-awaited trailer. The end of an era is upon us and we here at SYFY are truly not ready for it. While we go watch the trailer for the thousandth time, check out the top ten most read posts on SYFY FANGRRLS from the past seven days.

- Atheism in the face of omnipotence in science fiction

As Riley Silverman points out, "in the distant future, the furthest reaches of space, or the most disparate parallel universes of science fiction, you’re likely to run across two things: atheists, and omnipotent beings." She digs into this curious contradiction.

- Gird your loins, arselings: The Last Kingdom has begun filming season 4

That's right, fans, The Last Kingdom is returning to Netflix for its fourth season, and a few new cast members have joined the ensemble.

- Captain Marvel was a bittersweet watch

Captain Marvel was undoubtedly a very big deal, but for our own Stephanie Williams, the viewing experience proved somewhat bittersweet because of how both Maria and Monica Rambeau were used in the film.

- In 'Such Sweet Sorrow,' Star Trek: Discovery characters say goodbye

This week on Star Trek: Discovery, recapper Swapna Krishna's heartstrings were well and truly tugged as the Discovery crew truly became a family.

- Chosen One Of The Day: Darth Eliot's graphic t-shirt collection on The Magicians

Eliot of The Magicians has a lot on his plate these days, but that hasn't stopped him from further committing to his love of kitschy graphic t-shirts.

- The many religions of the X-Men

Viewing religion through a superheroic lens is always fascinating and changes how we view issues of power and belief. For the X-Men, a diverse ensemble with various faiths and beliefs, it's particularly interesting, as Sara Century digs into.

- Smallville's Allison Mack pleads guilty in NXIVM sex cult case

The strange and shocking case of NXIVM and the involvement of former Smallville star Allison Mack only gets weirder, as the actress pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking.

- Big rescues and serious losses define this week's Into the Badlands

Just when you thought the stakes couldn't get any more dire on Into the Badlands, last week's episode upped them even higher and proved that nobody was safe. Our recapper Carly Lane dived head first into the action.

- The Magicians Discussion: Season 4, Episode 12 exposes some tough truths about growing up

It's the penultimate episode of The Magicians' fourth season and the stakes keep getting higher and higher, which is leaving our recappers Alyssa Fikse and Jessica Toomer even more stressed out!

- The star signs of The X-Men

Storm: Classic Sagittarius.