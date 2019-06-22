ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 06/22

We're almost halfway through 2019, and the longest day of the year has come and gone. How has it happened so quickly? Wasn't it January only last week? Summer is well and truly here, and there's so much to look forward to, from the new Spider-Man movie to the fourth (and final?) Toy Story to the return of Stranger Things. Whatever you love, there will be something for you to enjoy. For now, let's take a look at the top ten most read posts on SYFY WIRE FANGRRLS from the past seven days.

Credit: Giphy

- 6 movies you should see to better appreciate The Dead Don't Die

Are you excited to see Jim Jarmusch's zombie comedy? Kristy Puchko's got a few films you should see first to better appreciate The Dead Don't Die.

- The awesome (and unexpected) queering of Adventure Time

Adventure Time finally confirmed the relationship between characters Marceline the Vampire Queen and Princess Bubblegum in the series finale, and SE Fleenor explains what makes this unexpected surprise so awesome.

- 10 films we can't wait to see this summer

From Midsommar to Spider-Man: Far From Home to a few hidden gems, check out Kristy Puchko's list of ten films we can't wait to see this summer.

- The non-toxic masculinity of Rupert Giles

Giles from Buffy the Vampire Slayer has long been a fan favorite and not-so-secret thirst trap, but his appeal lies far beyond the geeky sexiness of Anthony Stewart Head, as Meg Elison explains.

- Chosen One of the Day: Flight of the Conchords going full Lord of the Rings

Of course New Zealand's almost award-winning fourth-most-popular folk duo had to pay homage to Lord of the Rings. It's their national duty!

- Seven YA sci-fi and fantasy novels that are worth your time in June

Summer is a great time to dive into YA fiction, and Swapna Krishna has seven new sci-fi and fantasy young adult releases you should check out!

- Look of the Week: 6,000 years of style on Good Omens

Emma Fraser breaks down the sartorial choices of Aziraphale and Crowley from Amazon's adaptation of Good Omens. Be you angel or demon, there's always time for fashion experimentation.

- 12 sci-fi and fantasy romance recs to enjoy in June

Looking for some sci-fi and fantasy romance novels to curl up with this summer? We've got you covered.

- Chosen One of the Day: Lynda Carter on Battle of the Network Stars

Battle of the Network Stars pitted TV's most beloved actors against one another in a variety of sport and fitness tests, so of course Wonder Woman herself, Lynda Carter, knocked it out of the park!

- Storm's most important relationship was with Yukio

X-Men's Storm has had her fair share of fascinating and strange relationships, but as Stephanie Williams argues, her brief encounter with Yukio may be the one that had the most indelible impact on her.