10 films we can't wait to see this summer

Summer is upon us! Which means crushing heat, sloppy sweat, and stinging sunburns. Ugh. Who needs it? Play it smart and geeky! Beat the heat by ducking into the theater near you for free A/C and some of the summer's hottest movies. This season brings some delightful and demented treats in sci-fi, fantasy, and horror. And we've created a guide to help you make the most of your free time.

Scouring the summer release schedule, SYFY WIRE FANGRRLS has singled out a stellar selection of spectacle-packed studio tentpoles, star-stuffed indie stunners, and some festival favorites that are finally coming to theaters! Whether you're craving zombie carnage with a side of comedy, frolicking fantasy for the whole family, web-slinging superheroes, or some seriously soul-shaking scares, we've got you covered.