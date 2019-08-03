ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 08/03

Summer rolls on and the stifling heat continues. We hope you are all staying hydrated, using sunscreen, and taking advantage of the season to live your best life, be it through reading a good book, enjoying a movie, or diving in head-first to the internet's endless Once Upon a Time in Hollywood discourse! For now, here are the top ten most-read posts on SYFY WIRE FANGRRLS from the past seven days!

- We have to talk about the trailer for Cats

You're all still thinking about the Cats trailer. We're all still thinking about the Cats trailer. We will never ever stop obsessing over the Cats trailer. This is just the world we live in. Accept it.

- American Horror Story's most stylish seasons, ranked

American Horror Story has brought us many seasons of sexy scares, disturbing imagery, and some top-notch fashion. Emma Fraser looks at the show's most stylish moments.

- Why does this new Spider-Man franchise keep sidelining Aunt May?

Ever since Spider-Man was rebooted and crossed over into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have had a lot of great things to say about the franchise, but as Hanna Flint notes, it still feels like Aunt May is being sidelined.

- M. Night Shyamalan's The Village is a masterpiece and you can't convince me otherwise

The Village turns 15 this year and it deserves your attention once more. What was written off as one of M. Night Shyamalan's weakest films is truly one of his best.

- Life is Strange: Dust explores queer romance, grief, and trauma

For fans of choose-your-own-adventure narratives, 2015’s Life Is Strange is undeniably one of video gaming’s most interesting options. The comics sequel, Dust, explores ideas of queer romance and trauma, as Laura Dale describes.

- Captain Marvel, queerness, and the search for identity

S.E. Fleenor explores how Captain Marvel's search for her own identity helped them with "renegotiating my relationship to my name."

- Look of the Week: Power dressing in the Westworld season 3 teaser

The teaser trailer for Season 3 of Westworld dropped and revealed some top-notch power dressing for Tessa Thompson and a chic '40s look for Thandie Newton to punch Nazis in!

- Disney's live-action Mulan doesn't have to erase its bisexual icon

Fans were treated to the first peek at Disney’s live-action Mulan, which is exciting for fans of the original, although Jessica Toomer hopes the new film doesn't erase its heroine's status as a bisexual icon.

- The Handmaid's Tale Discussion: 'Liars' deals Gilead a major blow

Gilead's in trouble on the latest episode of The Handmaid's Tale and June proves that the pen is mightier than the sword. Our recappers break it all down.

- 51 thoughts we had while watching The Neverending Story

This year marks the 35th anniversary of '80s classic The Neverending Story, so Stephanie Williams decided to check it out for the first time and share her thoughts with the world.