ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 08/10

August is well underway, and it's hard to believe summer is almost over. The year has gone by so quickly, and that's kind of terrifying. The blockbuster season is almost over, ready to make way for Halloween and Oscar bait, but there's still lots to enjoy and talk about. Check out the top 10 most-read posts from the past seven days on SYFY WIRE FANGRRLS!

- 7 things I realized while watching The Lion King as an adult

25 years on from its premiere, and in the year of the much-hyped remake, Afiya Augustine revisits The Lion King and realizes a few things she never noticed as a kid.

- The irony of Amazon's The Boys

You have to admit, it's pretty weird that The Boys, a show that scathingly takes on the overtly corporatized nature of our world, is an Amazon Prime exclusive.

- M. Night Shyamalan's The Village is a masterpiece and you can't convince me otherwise

The Village is a wonderful movie. It's M. Night Shyamalan's masterpiece. It's better than you remember it being. We won't be taking any further questions at this time.

- American Horror Story's most stylish seasons, ranked

Since it debuted in 2011, American Horror Story has served up Old Hollywood glam, ‘70s-inspired witches, and boho frocks. Emma Fraser looks at the show's most gloriously stylish moments.

- We played the 'Uncaged' anthology of classic female D&D monster stories

Tabletop role-playing games are experiencing a resurgence in popularity, so there was no better time for Riley Silverman to check out the feminist D&D collection 'Uncaged Anthology.'

- The 12 biggest genre box-office bombs of all time

From Mortal Engines to the Final Fantasy movie, check out our list of the 12 biggest genre box-office bombs of all time. These were some serious flops!

- SDCC 2019: Wynonna Earp cast as breakfast foods

Wynonna Earp showrunner Emily Andras joined stars Melanie Scrofano, Katherine Barrell, Chantel Riley, and Greg Lawson in the SYFY Wire studio at SDCC to chat about the upcoming season and what breakfast food each cast member would be.

- The Handmaid's Tale Discussion: 'Liars' deals Gilead a major blow

Gilead's in trouble and June keeps a pen handy on the latest episode of The Handmaid's Tale, as discussed by our intrepid recappers.

- Captain Marvel, queerness, and the search for identity

For SE Fleenor, watching Captain Marvel offered them so much to identify within Carol's struggle for identity.

- How I kegeled my way through Flappy Bird

When Laura Dale was looking for a way to do pelvic exercises, she discovered a way to play Flappy Bird with her vagina, so of course, she had to try it out!