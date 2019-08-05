Latest Stories

Gemma Chan
WIRE Buzz: Gemma Chan, Barry Keoghan circling Eternals; TWD spinoff adds a lead; more
How I kegeled my way through Flappy Bird
Andy Serkis closes deal to assimilate with Venom 2 as director
SDCC 2019: Wynonna Earp cast as breakfast foods

Wynonna Earp - The Cast As Breakfast Foods | SDCC 2019 | SYFY WIRE

SDCC 2019: Wynonna Earp cast as breakfast foods

Heather Mason
Aug 5, 2019
Top stories
Earpers were at San Diego Comic-Con in droves this year celebrating yet another upcoming season of the fan-favorite Wynonna Earp.

Showrunner Emily Andras joined stars Melanie Scrofano, Katherine Barrell, Chantel Riley, and Greg Lawson in the SYFY Wire studio at SDCC to chat about the experience. This past year, the tight-knit cast grew even closer as the future of the show was uncertain. A #FightForWynonna campaign kept spirits up and seeing fans come together to fight for more Wynonna Earp was amazing for those involved with the show to see.

"Every season we go through something crazy to get back here and we always fight and we make it through and the fans are always right there with us," said Barrell.

This year two special members of the cast were missing from SDCC so everyone else decided sent a special message to Tim Rozon and Dominique Provost-Chalkley. SPOILER: Everyone missed you! However, the most important news to come out of SDCC was what breakfast food each cast member would be. You will be shocked to hear some of these choices. Someone is a crepe, someone is a waffle, and someone is egg whites with spinach. Can you guess who is what?? Plus, what was Melanie's nickname and what got Greg detention in high school?

Bring your appetite for this food-filled interview with the cast of Wynonna Earp below.

Top stories
