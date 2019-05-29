A killer dress becomes a literal killer in first trailer for 'In Fabric'

Next time you find an article of clothing at the store that seems too good to be true, do yourself a favor and leave it on the rack. Why? Well, it could be an evil entity masquerading as the latest fashion trend, so it's best to err on the side of caution.

OK, so, we're all hot and bothered about killer clothing because A24 dropped the first trailer for In Fabric, a horror flick about a red dress that seems to be not of this Earth.

Written and directed by Peter Strickland (The Duke of Burgundy), the film stars Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Homecoming) as Sheila, a woman who unwittingly purchases said evil dress, which has the power to cause otherworldly rashes, destroy dryers, and survive rabid dog attacks.

Watch the trailer below:

Video of In Fabric | Official Trailer HD | A24

Judging by the vibrant use of color, surreal imagery, and retro feel given off by the trailer, it looks as if In Fabric is really going all in on its homages to the Italian horror classics (which fall under the general genre banner of "giallo") of the 1960s and '70s.

The movie, which takes place in the 1980s, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last fall and was apparently a huge hit with audiences, which prompted A24 to scoop up the U.S. distribution rights.

"Totally twisted, super stylish, and frequently funny, the new fetishistic nightmare-dream from Peter Strickland is a loving recreation of Euro-horror and giallo tropes of the past, lovingly referenced in nearly every frame," wrote /Film's Chris Evangelista in his review of the film.

Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones), Hayley Squires (Adult Material), and Leo Bill (Alice Through the Looking Glass) all co-star alongside Jean-Baptiste.

There's no release date for the film just yet.