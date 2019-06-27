Peer inside the poetry of artist Bill Sienkiewicz' SDCC 2019 sketchbook

Eisner and Emmy Award-nominated artist Bill Sienkiewicz is one of the all-time luminaries of the sparkling comics industry with a remarkable ability to conjure stark, impressionistic images seemingly straight out of our collective nightmares and dreams.

For over four decades this inspiring illustrator has rendered superheroes and villains in his signature abstract style in a number of mediums for iconic books like DC's The Sandman: Endless Nights, Marvel's The New Mutants, Moon Knight, and Frank Miller's Daredevil: Assassin.

Credit: Bill Sienkiewicz Art

Now SYFY WIRE is thrilled to preview exclusive images from the official Bill Sienkiewicz SDCC 2019 Sketchbook available at the annual pop culture pageant of San Diego Comic-Con beginning on July 18 at Booth #2614, directly across from the Alex Ross Art compound. Two versions will offered for purchase both at the event and online: $25 unsigned and $50 signed, which includes a Certificate of Authenticity.

For those attending the kaleidoscopic scene, Sienkiewicz will be on site all weekend signing and selling this deluxe hardcover notebook injected with an eye-popping array of pencil studies, rough drawings, character designs, and raw sketches featuring Star Wars favorites, Batman, Elektra, The Hulk, Green Lantern, Halloween's Michael Myers, and many more.

“Doing a new sketchbook every year for SDCC has become a fun tradition; giving readers and fans a bit of insight into process, and offering a chance to see various preliminaries, roughs, commissions — even the occasional unused final illo — all things that might otherwise never be seen outside a visit to my studio,” Sienkiewicz tells SYFY WIRE.

Credit: Bill Sienkiewicz Art

Behold SYFY WIRE's breathtaking peek at a wealth of never-before-seen interior pages from Sienkiewicz' SDCC 2019 Sketchbook in the gallery below, then tell us if you're admirers of the legend's striking artwork.

A full spectrum of Bill Sienkiewicz book and fine art exclusives can be seen at his official site HERE.