Jabba the Pod: Countdown to The Rise of Skywalker - Attack of the Clones

Here's the thing about clones: they attack.

SYFY WIRE's podcast about all things Star Wars, Jabba the Pod, is attacking once more with the second installment of their Countdown to The Rise of Skywalker series, and today it's a celebratory discussion about Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones.

Join regular co-host Caitlin Busch as well as SYFY WIRE's Jackie Jennings and Erin LoCascio as they discuss the ins and outs of sand (it gets everywhere), how one properly identifies a Kamino Saber Dart, and how much Dooku can a Dooku Dooku, if Count Dooku could Dooku Dooku. They will also discuss how the events of this film could potentially affect the imminent Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Cut down a horde of Tusken Raiders, profess your love to a senator, and take a listen to their latest installment below... or wherever you get your podcasts.

