Jabba the Pod: Countdown to The Rise of Skywalker - Revenge of the Sith

Power. Un-LIM-IT-ED POWER!!!!

SYFY WIRE's podcast about all things Star Wars, Jabba the Pod, is going to the dark side with the third installment of its Countdown to The Rise of Skywalker series, and today it's a burning hot celebration of Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith.

Join regular co-host Captain Matt Romano as well as SYFY WIRE's Ben Fullon and Jon Erwin as they discuss some Grievous intrigue, how to properly Order 66 someone, and whether it's a good idea to have a lightsaber duel while surrounded by lava. How will the events of this movie affect what we might see in the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? They'll cover that too.

Take the high ground and give a listen to their latest installment below ... or wherever you get your podcasts.

