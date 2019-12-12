Latest Stories

Sulawesi cave art
Tag: Science
Fantastical 44,000-year-old cave painting proves we've believed in cryptids at least that long
LEGO AI sorting machine
Tag: Science
LEGO fan solves an age-old headache with AI-powered brick sorting machine
D.B. Weiss David Benioff
Tag: Movies
Benioff and Weiss to tackle Lovecraft horror-verse in ‘Cthulhu mythos’ movie
The X-Files
Tag: Fangrrls
A tale of two Christmases on The X-Files
Ewan McGregor as Obi wan in Revenge of the Sith
More info i
Credit: Disney / Lucasfilm Ltd.
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: Features

Jabba the Pod: Countdown to The Rise of Skywalker - Revenge of the Sith

Presenters
Brian Silliman Headshot 2
Brian Silliman
Dec 12, 2019

Power. Un-LIM-IT-ED POWER!!!!

SYFY WIRE's podcast about all things Star Wars, Jabba the Pod, is going to the dark side with the third installment of its Countdown to The Rise of Skywalker series, and today it's a burning hot celebration of Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith.

Join regular co-host Captain Matt Romano as well as SYFY WIRE's Ben Fullon and Jon Erwin as they discuss some Grievous intrigue, how to properly Order 66 someone, and whether it's a good idea to have a lightsaber duel while surrounded by lava. How will the events of this movie affect what we might see in the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? They'll cover that too.

Take the high ground and give a listen to their latest installment below ... or wherever you get your podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on Google Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on RadioPublic.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

Click here to subscribe on Stitcher.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: Features
Tag: Jabba the Pod
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith
Tag: Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker