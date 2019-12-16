Jabba the Pod: Countdown to The Rise of Skywalker - The Empire Strikes Back

Luminous beings are we, not this crude matter.

SYFY WIRE's podcast about all things Star Wars, Jabba the Pod, is striking back with their ongoing Countdown to The Rise of Skywalker series. Today, it's all about Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Can anyone possibly do this brilliant and beloved installment justice? No. Our team isn't even going to try, because there is no try. This deal is getting worse all the time.

Regular co-host Brian Silliman calls in SYFY WIREs Jackie Jennings and Adam Swiderski and the three of them discuss, celebrate, gush, quote, shout, scream, and generally go utterly bats**t insane about one of the most classic films in any saga.

Will the events of this film affect Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? This movie has affected pretty much every movie since it came out, so all signs point to yes.

This is a long one, and they are not a committee. Strong is Vader, mind what you have learned, save you it can, so take a listen below... or wherever you get your podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on Google Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on RadioPublic.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.