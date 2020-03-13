‘Self-restraining’ Jason Voorhees cancels annual Friday the 13th activities

Just because the coronavirus has blown up into a very serious global pandemic, that doesn’t mean we should lose our sense of humor. But social distancing and the like does require some sacrifices, even from sociopaths.

Yes, even Jason Voorhees, who already dons a protective mask, is putting off his usual Friday the 13th activities, over concerns about the spread of COVID-19. So while many a tweeter was concerned that Jason would just be adding to the rest of the week’s mayhem, now they can be rest assured, at least on that front.

This change in Jason’s plans comes to us via @suekichiii, who “mainly shoot[s] figures,” according to the artist’s Twitter profile, as translated from Japanese. And in this case, it’s figures of Jason at a press conference, cancelling his most important day, while noting, “This month, ‘Friday the 13th,’ we will be self-restraining.”

Which was obviously a tough pill for Jason to swallow, but fortunately Freddy’s always there for him…

Oh well, at least he's getting some things done, even though “Jason decides to work from home." Not sure exactly what kind of office work he's got on the books though.

Even though he’s elected to stay in, it looks like Jason is still keeping up to date, thanks to his iPhone. Apparently he's shocked that he’s trending, but we're certainly not.

We just hope Jason doesn’t end up like he did last Friday the 13th, when suekichiiii posted this pic of the serial killer sick in bed.

Either way, at least we’ve got one less thing to worry about on this Friday the 13th. Stay safe out there folks!

(via Sora News 24)