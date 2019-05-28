First look at Jessica Jones Season 3, June premiere date announced

Sweet Christmas! With all of the Marvel shows on Netflix canceled and never to return (at least not on Netflix), only the third and final season of Jessica Jones remains. Thanks to an announcement trailer released this morning, we know that the show will return for the last time on Friday, June 14.

Despite being only 20 seconds long, the teaser perfectly sets the mood as an unknown individual knocks on the door of Alias Investigations, claiming that Jessica (Krysten Ritter) is a fraud and a cheater and that they tend to put a stop to it.

Watch the spot below:

Video of Marvel&#039;s Jessica Jones: Season 3 | Date Announcement | Netflix

When it comes to Season 3's "Big Bad," we don't have much to go on, but Netflix's official release describes him as "a highly intelligent psychopath." To defeat him, Jessica must first patch up her now-rocky relationship with her best friend, Trish Walker (Rachael Taylor), "but a devastating loss reveals their conflicting ideas of heroism and sets them on a collision course that will forever change them both."

Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix), Eka Darville (Empire), Benjamin Walker (Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter), Jeremy Bobb (Russian Doll), Sarita Choudhury (Homeland), Tiffany Mack (Hap and Leonard), Jessica Frances Dukes (The Good Wife), Aneesh Sheth (New Amsterdam), and Rebecca DeMornay (The Hand that Rocks the Cradle) will also appear in the new season, which marks the directorial debut of Ritter.

Melissa Rosenberg returns as showrunner and executive producer. The latter title also applies to Marvel Television president, Jeph Loeb.

Head on down to the media gallery below for a look at four new images from the upcoming 13 episodes, which tease things like Jessica partaking in her favorite alcoholic pastime, Trish kickboxing and Malcolm (Darville) working for Jeri Hogarth (Moss).