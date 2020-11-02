Joe Biden Fortnite map
No malarkey: Joe Biden drops custom Fortnite map, complete with election minigames

Jacob Oller
Nov 2, 2020, 4:14 PM EST (Updated)
The latest politician to enter the arena of nerdy games is former vice president Joe Biden, whose campaign has created a custom Fortnite map for gamers to explore. This map is the latest in a recent trend of politicians using geeky platforms to encourage gamers to get out the vote — from Andrew Yang popping into a Dungeons & Dragons actual-play event to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar streaming Among Us on Twitch. Now Fortnite players can experience the "Build Back Better" map in Reboot City and see what the Biden/Harris campaign is up to in the world's biggest battle royale.

Biden's campaign tweeted out the custom map code so everyone could play, which fans can see below:

The map, which starts at No Malarkey Station, sets players up with six minigame events that focus on progressive platform elements. Gamers can hunt for Kamala Harris’ sneakers, clean a river of rusty tin cans, install high-speed broadband, and build a research facility for "the local Historically Black College." Black Lives Matter signs populate the star-spangled map alongside messages prompting players to make a voting plan — and no, there aren't 99 other players fighting to beat you.

Take a look at the map here:

This attempt to connect with a geekier audience has been a large part of this year's election, which has seen plenty of support from those in the entertainment industry pushing "get out the vote" causes — like fundraiser Trek the Vote to Victory, which saw a slew of Star Trek actors voicing their support.

Gamers can check the map out for themselves by using the code 0215-4511-1823 and text “Fortnite” to 30330 to get voting info before the election.

 

