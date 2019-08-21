WIRE Buzz: John Carpenter scores more Halloween, Peter Capaldi joins BBC ghost story, more

John Carpenter will thankfully remain involved in the Halloween franchise, which makes perfect sense — he's the one who began the whole thing in the first place. Carpenter was an executive producer on 2018's Halloween, a sequel/sidequel/semi-reboot from David Gordon Green and Danny McBride. Carpenter also contributed new music for the movie.

In an interview with Comicbook.com, Carpenter says that he will return as a producer on the two sequels to last year's film — they're called Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends. He will also return to compose music for them both.

Carpenter references his experience on the previous film first, saying, "I loved it, It was a lot of fun." He then brings up the sequels, saying, "And I'll do the score, do a new score. That's always fun." He confirms that this isn't just an idea that's being floated either; he's definitely doing the scores. When asked, he says, "I'm on board. Let's go."

This is great news for fans of Halloween, as it cements that Carpenter's one-of-a-kind influence will continue to be felt in the new films.

Peter Capaldi is returning to the BBC, where he so memorably played The Doctor in Doctor Who, as well as Malcolm Tucker in The Thick of It.

According to Deadline, Capaldi will star in Martin's Close, an adaptation of a ghost story from M.R. James. The adaptation has been written and will be directed by another Who veteran (and Sherlock co-creator), Mark Gatiss. Capaldi will play a barrister named Dolben, in a story that follows a murder trial of a man accused of killing a young girl. The entire tale is presented as a report of a trial from 1684.

The original story was published in 1911, as a part of a James collection called More Ghost Stories of an Antiquary. Deadline is reporting that this story will be presented as one 30-minute drama, much like the Gatiss-written adaptation of The Dead Room was last year.

Gatiss is quoted as saying, “After the delightful success of last year’s The Dead Room, it’s a fantastic privilege to continue the tradition of the Christmas ghost story on BBC Four— and what better than one of my favourite stories by the master of them all, M.R. James?"

A date may not be set yet, but Gatiss' comments about it being a "Christmas ghost story" would seem to indicate that Christmastime is likely for this mysterious tale of law and murder. It sounded good already, but with Peter Capaldi in the mix, we are definitely in.

Mortal Kombat 11 fans can expect some interesting new faces in their newly announced DLC. The latest trailer for the game's scheduled updates has revealed the official roster of every fighter that will be joining the mayhem.

Among the confirmed characters is Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, and Sindel. The really interesting appearances, however, are the the T-800 (from The Terminator and its sequels), Spawn, and none other than the Clown Prince of Crime, the Joker.

Take a look at the trailer here:

Video of Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack – Official Roster Reveal Trailer

What the Terminator is doing participating in this bloody contest is anyone's guess — he could have been sent back in time to kill Spawn, for, um, reasons. The Joker? Well, he just loves any excuse for some murder and mayhem, doesn't he? His fatality could end up being as psychological as it is bloody.

These characters will roll out gradually — the T-800 will time-warp-bubble in on Oct. 8, and the rest of them will get doled out until Spawn finishes off the new arrivals on March 17.