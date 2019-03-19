WIRE Buzz: John David Washington cast in Christopher Nolan’s latest; The CW previews Riverdale's Heathers musical; more

First up in this edition of WIRE Buzz, Variety is reporting that BlacKkKlansman’s John David Washington is set to star in Christopher Nolan’s next ultra-secret film project.

Although details are being kept mum (this is a Nolan film, after all), one source has described it “as a massive, innovative, action blockbuster,” and like other films by the director, it will be shown in IMAX.

Production is set to begin later this year. Warner Bros. has given it a July 17, 2020 release date.

Jordan Peele’s restart of The Twilight Zone already has a killer lineup of talent ready to bring the classic anthology format to CBS All Access, and the new show’s star power is still getting brighter.

Deadline reports that Irish actor Chris O’Dowd has been tapped to star with Amy Landecker (Doctor Strange) in a Twilight Zone episode titled “The Blue Scorpion.” Beyond the name, no details about the episode have been made public. The actor broke out in Bridesmaids, starred in Netflix's The Cloverfield Paradox, and can currently be seen opposite Ray Ramano in the Get Shorty comedy series at Epix.

O’Dowd joins a Twlight Zone cast that’s already out of this world. In addition to Peele as narrator, the first season lineup includes appearances by Seth Rogen, Adam Scott, Rhea Seehorn, Zazie Beetz, Sanaa Lathan, Greg Kinnear, John Cho, Taissa Farmiga, Steven Yeun, Betty Gabriel, Luke Kirby, Ginnifer Goodwin, Ike Barinholtz, Jacob Tremblay, Jessica Williams, and more.

The Twilight Zone, newly imagined, exec-produced, and narrated by Peele, premieres Apr. 1.

Well, f*** us gently with a chainsaw, the folks at Riverdale are giving us another musical episode. This time? They’re taking on a musical version of the 1988 cult classic, Heathers. And to get us in the mood for tomorrow night’s episode, The CW has released two clips and a poster.

Video of Riverdale | Heather&#039;s Intro | Season 3 Ep 16 Scene | The CW

Video of Riverdale | Cast Intro | Season 3 Ep 16 Scene | The CW

Riverdale airs Wednesday night – as in, tomorrow – at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

And finally, Titans has cast its Jericho. Deadline has revealed that model, NYU student, and YouTube "presence" Chella Man has been cast for the recurring role of Joseph Wilson – otherwise known as Jericho – for the upcoming second season of DC Universe’s live-action original series.

Jericho is described as Deathstroke's son, who became mute after his vocal cords were severed by assassins. But what he lacks in speaking ability he more than makes up for in being able to possess anyone with whom he maintains eye contact. This includes people with vocal cords.

This news follows the recent announcement that Esai Morales was cast as Slade Wilson, aka Deathstroke. (Not to be confused with Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool.) The DC Universe show wrapped up its first season in December. No word yet on when we can expect to see Titans Season 2.