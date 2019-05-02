Keanu Reeves goes full Evel Knievel in new Toy Story 4 promo

Sure, there’s the emotion and the tears that come from Toy Story 4’s more official trailers, but the stuff that might really sell fans on the film is its humor. Clips that focus on the fast-talking carnival prizes Ducky (Keegan-Michael Key) and Bunny (Jordan Peele) or, perhaps, the oddball stuntman voiced by none other than Keanu Reeves.

Reeves plays Canadian daredevil Duke Caboom, who is both outrageously patriotic and outrageously underwhelming. Not only did SYFY WIRE recently speak to Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley about Reeves’ role, but the film then released a small Caboom-focused fake ad that’s just as entertaining as anything the movie’s pushed so far.

Take a look:

He’s the Canuck with all the luck! Just...none of the skills.

Reeves’ over-the-top line reading, including that of his character’s own name (“Caboom”) only cements his awesomeness and the other toys’ confusion. Keanu’s John Wick action bonafides only make his gruff voice easier to exploit for silliness. But that’s just one reason he was perfect for the role, as Cooley explained the action figure’s posing was mimicked by Reeves on top of a lunch table — cementing the actor’s position as Caboom.

"And we didn't know when we brought him here that he owns his own motorcycle company," producer Mark Nielsen told SYFY WIRE. "The connection to motorcycles was not clear to us until we sat with him and we're like 'Whoa.'"

Reeves will play Duke Caboom in Toy Story 4 on June 21, a little over a month after reprising the role of John Wick.