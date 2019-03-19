Woody and Bo Peep reunite on the road in emotional full trailer for Toy Story 4

Remember Forky's existential crisis in the first teaser for Toy Story 4? It turns out that he knows he's an eating utensil and would rather be used once, thrown into the garbage, and forgotten forever.

In the full trailer for the fourth installment in the ever-popular Pixar franchise, Forky (Tony Hale) throws himself out of the window of a moving RV and it's up to Sheriff Woody (Tom Hanks) to find him and bring Bonnie's favorite new toy back home. On the way, Woody finds Bo Peep (Annie Potts), the sheep-herding toy once owned by Andy many years ago.

As you can see, the movie borrows heavily from the last three chapters of the Disney-owned film series: Woody gets lost while trying to convince a naive toy that they are a toy; both characters end up in a creepy location overrun by rogue toys; the other toys set out on a quest to bring them back; Woody gets a lesson in the fact that being separated from his owner isn't the worst thing in the world; etc.

Even with such familiar territory on display in the trailer, the footage and voice performances can't help but tug at our heartstrings and get us ready for another adventure about what it means to help make childhood great. After so many years of acting as a mentor to other playthings, Woody seems exhausted and ready to retire.

In addition to Hale, Hanks, and Potts, the voice cast remains as impressive as it ever was: Tim Allen (Buzz Lightyear), Joan Cusack (Jessie), John Ratzenberger (Ham), Michael Keaton (Ken), Wallace Shawn (Rex), Estelle Harris (Mrs. Potato Head), Bonny Hunt (Dolly), Timothy Dalton (Mr. Pricklepants), Jeff Garlin (Buttercup), and Kristen Schaal (Trixie).

Newcomers to the franchise are Keegan-Michael Key (Ducky), Jordan Peele (Bunny), and Keanu Reeves (Duke Kaboom). The first two are stuffed animals/carnival prizes and have been prominently featured in previous promotional material, but the new trailer gives us our first-ever look at Reeves' character at the 2:02 mark.

"Keanu Reeves has got a great part," Tim Allen said back in November. "Actually, a little inside story. Even he said — gentle, wonderful guy that he is — 'This sounds too much like Buzz Lightyear.' And his character does have an edge to that. ... So we calmed him down a little bit and they reminded me, his toy's only that big [put thumb and forefinger close together]."

Based on the poster above, he looks to be some sort of death-defying Evil Knievel-inspired action figure.

Directed by Josh Cooley (the co-writer of Inside Out), Toy Story 4 jumps out of the clearance bin and into theaters June 21.