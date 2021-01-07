Kevin Feige is bringing some Marvel talent with him for mysterious Star Wars project

Remember that Marvel Studios' boss Kevin Feige is developing and executive producing a new Star Wars movie? Well, that little mystery project has finally found some momentum.

Yeah, we largely forgot about it too until Deadline reported the Lucasfilm project has found a writer in Loki showrunner and executive producer, Michael Waldron. A veteran of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Waldron also penned the script for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (currently shooting in the U.K. with Sam Raimi sitting in the director's chair). Beyond the screenwriter hiring, there are no more details about Feige's contribution to Star Wars canon.

"With the close of the Skywalker Saga, [Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy] is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together," Walt Disney Studios Chief Creative Officer Alan Horn said in November 2019.

Per the report, Waldron also signed an overall deal with Disney that will keep him busy at the Mouse House "for some time." In fact, it's speculated that the agreement includes a second season of Loki, which officially premieres on Disney+ in May. Thanks to the first teaser trailer released during a special investor livestream last month, fans learned that the Avengers: Endgame version of the titular deity of mischief (played by the returning Tom Hiddleston) finds himself recruited by the Time Variance Authority.

"Not only is the deal a rarity at the studios, it clearly shows how much faith Disney, Marvel, and Lucasfilm has in Waldron going forward and should surely open doors for years to come and many more high-profile properties," writes Deadline.

Feige and Waldron are not the first Marvel mavens to enter the galaxy far, far away. Iron Man's Jon Favreau hit massive pay dirt with the first two seasons of The Mandalorian, while Thor: Ragnarok's Taika Waititi has been tapped to direct and co-write another post-Rise of Skywalker movie. Indeed, it looks as though Lucasfilm is trying to emulate the winning MCU formula by building out a larger shared universe on screens both big and small. Several upcoming Star Wars shows — like The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and Rangers of the New Republic — are all leading to some kind of epic crossover event in the vein of Infinity War and Endgame.

In addition, Wonder Woman writer/director Patty Jenkins has been hired to direct a Rogue Squadron film.