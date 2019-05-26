Lend an ear to Bear McCreary's three kaiju solo themes for Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Acclaimed composer Bear McCreary is no stranger to the musical conjurations of some of our favorite geek properties like Battlestar Galactica, The Walking Dead, and Outlander, but nothing compares to the epic scope of his most recent score for Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Arriving next week from director Michael Dougherty (X2: X-Men United, Trick 'r Treat, Krampus) and starring Zhang Ziyi, Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Ken Watanabe, Godzilla: KOTM is poised to stomp out all box office competition. McCreary's sonic contributions to possibly one of the most anticipated films of the summer season are being hailed as thunderously pleasing.

The earth-shuddering spectacle begins on May 31 and to prime audiences for the kaiju-clashing, monster-mauling action, SYFY WIRE has a trio of the Emmy Award-winning musician's solo themes to sample for Rodan, Mothra, and King Ghidorah.

Each individual piece carries a particular symbolic element of the colossal creature's true nature and origin and we can only envision how the notes of McCreary's titanic tunes will play out on the silver screen to enhance fans' overall experience.

Have a listen to this trifecta of terror then tell us which one takes the prize!

Video of Godzilla KOTM - Rodan - Bear McCreary (Official Video)

Video of Godzilla KOTM - Ghidorah Theme - Bear McCreary (Official Video)