WIRE Buzz: Locke & Key unlocks February premiere date; Snyder Cut film reels; more

Nearly a decade after it first entered development, a TV adaptation of the Locke & Key comic book series by Joe Hill (he's the son of Stephen King) and Gabriel Rodriguez finally has a premiere date of Feb. 7 on Netflix. The streaming company confirmed the debut along with a piece of chilling key art that will make the hairs on the back of your neck stand on end.

The show will center on the three Locke siblings and their mother, all of whom return to Keyhouse (their ancestral home) after the mysterious murder of the family patriarch. Upon their return, the Lockes discover a bunch of magical keys that hold all sorts of amazing powers. As they test the keys' various abilities, the family is set upon by an evil demon, which has awakened and plans to steal the door-opening tools.

Credit: Netflix

Darby Stanchfield (Scandal), Jackson Robert Scott (It), Connor Jessup (American Crime), Emilia Jones (Horrible Histories), and Bill Heck (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), among others, co-star in the upcoming genre series.

Locke & Key marks the second television adaptation of Joe Hill's writing after NOS4A2 on AMC. Hill serves as a producer alongside a stable of hitmakers that also includes co-producers Carlton Cuse (Lost), Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), and Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (It).

A new wrinkle in the saga of the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League has emerged. Posting on Vero (his social media platform of choice), director Zack Snyder stoked the flames of whether the edit actually exists with a photo of film reels he claims contain his preferred version of the poorly received DCEU film.

"Is it real? Does it exist? Of course it does," reads the text over the image.

Credit: Vero

A good chunk of the cast in Justice League — from Ben Affleck (Batman) to Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) — recently called for Warner Bros. to #ReleasetheSnyderCut on social media. Henry Cavill (who plays the DCEU's Superman), however, was mysteriously silent.

“I have not seen any Snyder cut. I don’t know if there’s anything that exists that is a Snyder Cut," the actor told Kevin McCarthy. "I’m sure there’s footage out there, which has probably been pieced together over the years. I’m always interested to see how that stuff turns out, but that is very much a chapter of my past. I would rather talk about what’s going to happen in the future, the future of Superman, [and] how can I express that character from the comic books, which ties in nicely to Man of Steel."

For his next project, Snyder is returning to his undead roots with Army of the Dead, a Netflix original movie about a casino heist taking place during a zombie outbreak. The project recently wrapped principal photography.

Iwan Rheon is heading from the fantasy realm of George R.R. Martin to the fantasy realm of Neil Gaiman. The actor, who played the sadistic Ramsay Bolton on HBO's Game of Thrones, will appear in Season 3 of American Gods on Starz as a leprechaun named Doyle.

Per Vulture, the character is "a charming, good-natured leprechaun who once embraced his stereotypical Lucky Charms, St. Paddy’s Day image … now on a path to a more dignified and honorable existence."

In a clever little nod to Billy Madison, the show's Twitter account confirmed the news, using the caption "Doyle rules."

American Gods Season 3 is expected to debut on Starz sometime next year.