WIRE Buzz: Snyder's Army of the Dead wraps; Emmett Otter Christmas reboot; more

Zack Snyder's next movie, Army of the Dead for Netflix, has wrapped, the director confirmed on Vero.

"Me and my amazing camera department waiting for a cloud to pass on our final day of shooting...now that was fun!!!" wrote Snyder in a post uploaded to his account on Saturday. Right now, it's unclear whether principal photography wrapped on the 19th, or if the Batman v Superman filmmaker simply waited a specific amount of time to post it.

Credit: Vero

Set in Las Vegas after a major zombie outbreak, the film, which was co-written by Snyder, follows a group of mercenaries planning a casino heist. Think of it as Ocean's 11, except with more flesh-eating ghouls. Why anyone would want or need money during the apocalypse remains to be explained.

Dave Bautista leads a cast that includes: Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Raúl Castillo, Rich Cetrone, Hiroyuki Sanada, Matthias Schweighöfer, Chelsea Edmundson, Huma Qureshi, Steve Corona, Frank Peters, Mikey Guzman, Omari Hardwick, Chris D'Elia, Theo Rossi, Samantha Win, and Nora Arnezeder.

Snyder is no stranger to the undead genre as his first feature-length film was 2004's remake of Dawn of the Dead.

Bret McKenzie, an entertainer known for his work on Flight of the Concords, is penning a remake of Jim Henson's 1977 holiday special, Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas, Variety confirms.

Based on Russell Hoban's kid's book of the same name, the original TV event centered around a destitute otter family hoping to win money in a holiday-themed talent show. While the story didn't feature any Muppets, it did begin with an introduction from Kermit the Frog.

Video of Opening to Emmet Otter&#039;s Jug Band Christmas 1983 VHS

McKenzie may also end up directing the remake, but nothing has been decided at this time. He has a history with The Muppets brand, having served as music supervisor on the 2011 film directed by James Bobin.

The Jim Henson Company is producing the project alongside Pacific Electric Picture Company and Snoot Entertainment.

Thanks to the final trailer for The Rise of Skywalker, we now have an official runtime for Episode IX. According to the AMC Theaters website, the film runs a whopping 2 hours and 35 minutes, the longest of any Star Wars flick in history.

The ending to the epic Skywalker Saga unseats 2018's The Last Jedi (152 minutes) as the longest movie in the franchise. The shortest of the bunch is 1977's A New Hope, which clocks in at 121 minutes.

Credit: AMC Theaters

Directed by co-written by J.J. Abrams, The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on Friday, Dec. 20.