WIRE Buzz: Lodge 49 shuttered; HBO Max scores South Park, drops House of the Dragon poster

AMC has decided to shutter Lodge 49 after two seasons.

The lighthearted modern-day fable stars Overlord's Wyatt Russell as Dud, an ex-surfer who roams around Long Beach, California in search of meaning. He eventually finds it in an old, run-down fraternity known as The Ancient and Benevolent Order of the Lynx.

In a statement to Deadline, the network said they were "so proud to have had Lodge 49 on our air. This wonderful show gave audiences fresh and unforgettable characters in a world that did not exist anywhere else on television."

In the wake of the cancellation, the show's creative team, including executive producer Paul Giamatti, will be shopping the series around for a new home.

Next, the upcoming Game of Thrones spinoff just got a new poster to commemorate today's straight-to-series pick-up announcement.

The series, which was detailed earlier today during the massive HBO Max rollout, will be set about 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and focus on the illustrious/incestuous adventures of House Targaryen. Now we've got a look at the new poster for the series, aptly titled House of the Dragon.

The series was co-created by A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin and Colony creator Ryan Condal, who also serves as showrunner alongside acclaimed "Battle of the Bastards" director, Miguel Sapocknik. Martin has said that the show has a "first-rate" script and bible. He also confirmed it will have dragons.

This news came just hours after HBO announced it was not moving forward with another spinoff starring Naomi Watts, which would've been set in the show's far-distant past.

Finally, South Park is goin' on down to HBO Max.

The upcoming mega-streamer announced it has acquired every season of the animated Comedy Central series as part of its big rollout earlier this afternoon, per Variety. It's being reported that the deal, is worth anywhere from $500 to $550 million.

Along with exclusive access to South Park, which is now in its 23rd season, HBO Max will include all HBO content (obviously), along with programming from The CW, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, and more.

HBO Max will launch in May of next year, with a price of $14.99 per month.