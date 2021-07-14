Double the trouble: Marvel's 'Loki' confirms second season renewal in multiversal finale

Glorious purpose indeed! Loki has officially become the first Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series to confirm that it will be returning for a second season. The show made the exciting announcement following the end credits for its sixth and final episode ("For All Time. Always.") that dropped on Disney+ Wednesday morning.

It recalled the way in which Lucasfilm announced The Book of Boba Fett at the end of The Mandalorian's second installment last winter.

Created by head writer and executive producer Michael Waldron (a veteran of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty), Loki is the best-reviewed television project to come out of Marvel Studios so far with a 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. That's one point ahead of WandaVision and two more than The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

"They’re all different," Waldron recently told SYFY WIRE about the three series. "They’re all great and really cool. I think that WandaVision is just so experimental and is so original. I’m astounded by that concept, the execution of it, and the commitment to it. That’s a show about grief in a lot of ways. Falcon and the Winter Soldier is just a blast of an adventure show that also is about legacy. And our show… maybe we exist somewhere a little more in between the two. I’d say [with] this show, we probably reckon with identity. [That's] probably our biggest concern."

Loki is the first entry in the MCU to fully explore the idea of a wider multiverse consisting of different realities and timelines. This concept will have larger repercussions in upcoming films like Spider-Man: No Way Home (out this December) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (out next March).

While many fans expected the god of mischief's latest adventure to simply set the stage for the stranger — no pun intended — side of Phase 4 on the big screen, we now know that the character's run-in with the Time Variance Authority will not be a standalone experience. Rather, it's the start of a larger story arc for the lovable trickster, played to charming perfection by Tom Hiddleston.

All six episodes of the show's debut season are now available to stream on Disney+.