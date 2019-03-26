Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner say Game of Thrones sticks the landing

While the world awaits the final few episodes of Game of Thrones, two of its stars – Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner – have said that they’re quite happy with how the series sticks the landing and echoes its debut season.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the Stark sisters talked about a great number of things, from growing up on the series, to their respective X-Men projects — Turner expressed her excitement about the upcoming Dark Phoenix, while Williams admitted she doesn’t know “when the f**k” The New Mutants is coming out — to wrapping on the series, and their thoughts on its finale.

“I feel very satisfied with the ending of the entire show,” Turner told the publication, careful not to divulge any spoilers. “Every story arc came to a really good close.”

Meanwhile, Williams noted: “After I read Season Eight, I watched Season One — there’s a lot of similarities.”

Turner had previously revealed that after finishing the official read-through, the cast gave the final script a standing ovation. Williams had described her character’s final scene as “beautiful” and “perfect.”

Since the series has now lapped the books on which they’re based – George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire – the show’s fanbase is in the dark as to who wins the Game of Thrones and who dies. (The forthcoming penultimate book in the series, The Winds of Winter, has yet to be finished.)

Other GoT cast members have also gone on the record as having been very moved by the show’s final script. Kit Harington admitted that he “bawled” when he read the last page of the final script at the Season 8 table read. Nathalie Emmanuel said that fans “will have their mind[s] blown" by the show's final episode.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO for its final season on Apr. 14.

(Via Rolling Stone)