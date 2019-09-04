New Star Wars fan tweets her way into heart of the fandom - Mark Hamill and Rian Johnson included

Though things can get dark within the Star Wars fandom with very little provocation, every now and then a beacon of light shines forth that reminds the entire community of why we all love these stories in the first place. No darkness can dim the bright star of a new fan's unbridled enthusiasm, especially when that new fan is excitedly live-tweeting the entire experience.

A Twitter user who goes by the name Mar (@vibeswithcisco) had never seen a Star Wars film, so she went through all them in order of release, while live-tweeting along. And trust us, it was a remarkable thing to witness. Twitter can be a dark, angry, echo chamber of fear and hatred, and though some of the dark side did emerge to try and dim Mar's joy, it was completely outshone by the fandom coming together to share in Mar's all-caps, utterly unrestrained glee.

We can't even imagine the emotional journey that she went on watching all of these movies in the span of a few days. Many fans began watching along with her, too, and asked for specific times when she was going to be watching so that they could plan accordingly. Almost every major character in the saga got a nickname (Rey was Sunflower, Finn was Lovebug, Darth Vader was Breath-Taker... the list is long), and let's just say that t-shirts listing the nicknames are almost certainly being made already.

Mars' rundown of live-tweeting every film (except for Solo: A Star Wars Story, which is coming), can be found here:

Another Twitter fan (going by (Annalise Ophelian) rounded up Mar's full list of nicknames and placed them with their proper photos, and that can be seen here:

It was only a matter of time before Mar's Twitter revolution got some greater attention, which first came in the form of the official Star Wars Twitter account welcoming her to the fandom.

If fans weren't paying attention before, they were at this point. Mar seemed to have the biggest reaction to Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith (she didn't take Anakin's fall very well), and fans were quite eager for her to dive into what is, for some reason, now the most divisive film in the franchise — Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Dive into it she did, with fans ravenous to get her take on it. That's when her mission caught the attention of Rian Johnson, the director and writer of The Last Jedi.

When Mar had some internet connectivity issues while streaming the film, Johnson even jokingly offered that he was sending her a Blu-ray of the film, because the wait was killing him.

When Mar tweeted to ask Johnson if he finished reading her thread, he made it clear that he definitely had.

As great as all of this was, it didn't end there. It was only a matter of time before prolific Twitter user Mark Hamill, Luke Skywalker himself, became aware of what was going on. When asked if he knew it was happening, he responded accordingly.

This incredible run for Mar (her real name is Mariah, according to a recent tweet from her) is far from over. Not only does she still have Solo to tweet through (as well as the entirety of the animated shows, for which we're ready as well), but her enthusiasm and celebration of everything great about the saga has made her an instant Star Wars celebrity. Name any Star Wars-based podcast — chances are she's booked for an appearance. Fans are petitioning to have her attend the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Even the end of this week's episode of The Star Wars Show ended with co-host Anthony Carboni listing off some of Mar's now famous nicknames.

Fans aren't just celebrating Mar because of the fun she brings to the fandom — they are loving her insights into the films too. For many, she just seems to "get it," for lack of a better way of saying it. In this age when Star Wars fandom is mostly known for trolling actors off of Twitter and making endless YouTube videos full of hatred, Mar can only be described in one way: a new hope.