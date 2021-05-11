Margot Robbie still fighting for Harley Quinn to meet Poison Ivy on the big screen: 'I'll keep pestering them'

Margot Robbie's had a lot of success in the DC Extended Universe so far. She was one of the best parts of Suicide Squad as she made her big-screen debut as Harley Quinn, she parlayed that success into the girl gang hit Birds of Prey, and now she's set to join an all-new version of the team that helped launch her with James Gunn's The Suicide Squad this summer.

As both a star and producer, Robbie seems to have a bright future in DC Comics films if she wants it, and the way she sees it that's a future that should include Harley's better half, Poison Ivy.

Whether you prefer them as best friends with an extremely fluid sense of intimacy or flat-out girlfriends, Harley and Ivy have been paired together in some form or another for two decades now, since the days of Batman: The Animated Series. Various comics have cast them as allies, best friends, lovers, and beyond, and the acclaimed HBO Max animated series Harley Quinn has managed to do a bit of all of the above over the course of its first two seasons, creating a long-term connection between the two characters that's become a fan-favorite.

Well, Robbie is also among the DC Comics fans who believe Harley and Ivy are destined to always be together in some form, and that includes the big screen. Speaking to Den of Geek ahead of The Suicide Squad's release, she reminded us all that she hasn't forgotten about the pairing, and she's still on Warner Bros.' case about it every chance she gets.

“Trust me, I chew their ear off about it all the time,” Robbie said. “They must be sick of hearing it, but I’m like, ‘Poison Ivy, Poison Ivy. Come on, let’s do it.’ I’m very keen to see a Harley-Poison Ivy relationship on screen. It’d be so fun. So I’ll keep pestering them. Don’t worry.”

This isn't the first time Robbie has brought up the Harley-Ivy connection and its personal importance to her. As far back as 2018, well before Birds of Prey was released, she was hyping that connection, and while the Gotham City girl gang film didn't end up featuring Pamela Isley, Robbie certainly seems to have opportunities to rope the character into her own cinematic adventures.

The Suicide Squad feels primed to be one of the biggest releases of 2021, and provided Harley survives that particular mission, Robbie's status as both a leading lady and a producer in the DCEU could mean she finally gets her wish to launch Harley and Ivy in live-action.

The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6.