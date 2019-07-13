Mark Hamill voiced a DVD extra for 1989's Batman, and watched it for the first time

Latest Stories

Hayabusa2 touchdown on Ryugu
Donnie Lederer
Jul 13, 2019

We are celebrating the 30th anniversary of 1989’s Batman this year. The Tim Burton film starring Michael Keaton as the Dark Knight and Jack Nicholson as the Joker set the standard for how superhero movies are viewed even today.

Early in the film’s production, there was to be a sequence that would have introduced Robin into the “Burton-Verse” right from the start. Following the scene in Vicki Vale’s apartment, the Joker was to have kidnapped Vicki, only to be chased by Batman riding a horse!

While the scene didn't make the final cut (since you could barely move your head in Keaton’s Batsuit, it was probably for the best), there were storyboards created for it. As a DVD extra a decade ago, Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill provided the voices for Batman and the Joker respectively to give fans an idea as to how the scene might have played out (Robin would later debut in 1995's Batman Forever played by Chris O'Donnell).

Mark Hamill posted on his Twitter account he had never seen the sequence and was watching it for the first time. He posted the video so he could share his experience with his fans.

Even if seeing Batman on a horse in broad daylight would have looked ridiculous in live-action, hearing Conroy and Hamill give it life would make a real adaptation a welcome addition to any fan’s library.

You can (hopefully) see Mark Hamill in this December’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

