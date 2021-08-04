The multiverse blows open with Captain Carter in new clips from Marvel's 'What If...?' series on Disney+

"There are more realities than you can possibly fathom," declares Jeffrey Wright in a universe-expanding featurette for Marvel Studios' What If...? anthology.

The animated series, which arrives on Disney+ next week, takes Loki's introduction of the multiverse and runs with it, presenting alternate outcomes for our favorite MCU heroes and villains. Overseeing all of these parallel dimensions is Uatu the Watcher (voiced by Wright), an omnipotent celestial being whose job it is to watch over the Earth without interfering.

"In some ways... [he's] maybe the biggest Marvel fan there is, watching all that transpires," Wright recently told SYFY WIRE during a press junket for the show. "[He's] just kind of living vicariously through these characters, these stories, this mythology, and taking it all in."

Check out the featurette below:

Video of “What Is What If…?” Featurette | Marvel Studios’ What If…? | Disney+

To get fans hyped for What If...?, Marvel also dropped a sneak peek at the first episode, which presents a version of WWII where Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) was given the super-soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers. "She's very capable and the animation...when I saw it, I loved how strong they made her look. They made her look entirely capable of the action that she's required to do in it," Atwell told us at D23 Expo in 2019.

Even without the serum, though, Steve is able to head to the front lines in a proto-Iron Man suit — presumably designed by a young Howard Stark. Sadly, Chris Evans did not record dialogue for the premiere, which does feature vocal performances from Sebastian Stan (a pre-Winter Soldier Bucky Barnes, though his fate is probably different in this universe) and Neal McDonough (Dum Dum Dugan).

Watch the clip now:

Video of “Steve” Official Clip | Marvel Studios’ What If…? | Disney+

"It's an alternative universe in that we know from, say, The Winter Solder, that she passes away when she's in her 90s," Atwell continued at D23. "And if you're following that parallel thread, then she's gone through the 60s, the 70s, the 80s. She's done the shoulder pads, the big hair; she's probably at Woodstock. All the cool stuff that would be great to see as well. But this is kind of parallel as if none of that ever actually happened and that she had actually had the chance to be the center of the story."

What If...? premieres on Disney+ next Wednesday (Aug. 11).