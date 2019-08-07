Mary: Gary Oldman and Emily Mortimer set sail on a haunted ship in first trailer

After his recent Oscar win for playing Winston Churchill in Joe Wright's Darkest Hour, Gary Oldman (The Fifth Element, Harry Potter) is smoothly sailing back into the world of genre with Mary, a horror film set at sea.

Written by Anthony Jaswinski (The Shallows) and directed by Michael Goi (whose cinematography you can catch in more than 40 episodes of American Horror Story), the flick stars Oldman as David, "a struggling blue-collar captain looking to make a better life for his family," reads the description of the first trailer. When he impulsively buys an abandoned boat at an auction, he and his loved ones (David's wife is played by Emily Mortimer) set off on a maiden voyage that suddenly turns horrific when they're terrorized by a malevolent entity that has driven previous owners of the vessel to disappear.

As the family begins to question its own sanity, tensions run high and they begin to turn on one another as "the ship drifts off course, and it becomes horrifyingly clear that they are being lured to an even greater evil out at sea."

Watch the trailer now:

Video of MARY Official Trailer

The boat setting is actually a great change of pace for a premise that, let's face it, has been a bit overdone in the horror space. Instead of a haunted house they can just run away from, David and his family are stuck in the middle of the ocean, hopelessly isolated from any source of salvation or rescue. The cramped confines of the buoyant craft forces our characters to get creative in facing off against their supernatural foe. It brings to mind iconic cornerstones of the genre like Alien or John Carpenter's The Thing.

Owen Teague, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Jennifer Esposito and Stefanie Scott all co-star.

Mary sinks into theaters and onto Digital/VOD Friday, Oct. 11.