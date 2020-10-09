WIRE Buzz: Michael Green sets animated Blue Eye Samurai and deal at Netflix; The Astronauts trailer; Young Blood

One of genre's writing greats is going to be making a lot of new Netflix fun for fans. Michael Green - the screenwriter whose credits span everything from Logan to Blade Runner 2049 to American Gods to Y: The Last Man - has signed an overall deal with the streamer. His first project? The animated series Blue Eye Samurai.

Deadline reports that the series, co-created and co-showrun by Green and Amber Noizumi, will focus on a mixed-race sword savant living in disguise in Edo-era Japan. And they're out for revenge. The voice cast is already an impressive array of talent, including Maya Erskine (who looks to lead), George Takei, Masi Oka, Randall Park, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Brenda Song, and Darren Barnet.

"Our story is a larger-than-life action-adventure that takes place 400 years ago, yet Blue Eye Samurai's themes are of the moment and the inspiration is deeply personal," said Green and Noizumi. Jane Wu (Jackie Chan Adventures) will be a supervising director and producer.

No word on when the series looks to air, but expect this to just be the tip of the Netflix iceberg for the prolific genre creator Green.

Next, an upcoming series from Nick looks to accidentally shoot some kids into space. Space Camp, eat your heart out.

The Astronauts - starring a central quintet of Miya Cech, Bryce Gheisar, Keith L. Williams, Kayden Grace Swan, and Ben Daon - looks to follow some child astronauts as they have to manage being sent to the stars aboard Odyssey II. The mission? To get a potentially species-saving object. The problem? None of them are trained for this and they snuck aboard using their parents' security clearance. The first trailer digs into how they manage and overcome their newfound interstellar importance.

Take a look:

Video of The Astronauts ‍ OFFICIAL TRAILER | Launching November 13th on Nickelodeon

Dean Israelite directs the pilot, though Star Trek all-star Jonathan Frakes is also among the directorial talent on creator Daniel Knauf's series. The Astronauts hits Nickelodeon on Nov. 13 with an hour-long premiere that offers the first two episodes played back-to-back.

Finally, Amazon is bringing its original novella to the screen with the help of the team behind Ant-Man and The Wasp.

According to Deadline, Young Blood author author Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari will write the script, adapting the story about a near-future world where the fountain of youth exists allegorically in the actual blood of young people. Yikes. Old folks are draining them vampirically of their life essense while the younger crowd lives on creepy "youth farms." Life is simple...until some try to escape this parasitic relationship.

Amazon Original Stories is expanding the novella into a trilogy starting next spring that'll come free to Amazon subscribers.