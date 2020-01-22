Mr. Peanut, the legendary Planters mascot, just got roasted and died at the age of 104

OH, NUTS! Mr. Peanut, the monocle and top hat-wearing mascot of the Planters food brand, has unfortunately died at the age of 104. The leguminous legend nobly gave his own life to save the lives of actor Wesley Snipes (Blade) and comedian Matt Walsh (The Hangover). And before you ask, no — we're not joking in the slightest. This is the actual direction Planters is taking for its 2020 Super Bowl ad, and it's just as nuts (pun very much intended) as it sounds.

"It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that Mr. Peanut has died at 104. In the ultimate selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most. Please pay your respects with #RIPeanut," wrote The Estate of Mr. Peanut account on Twitter, which has been around since December 2010.

Mr. Peanut's passing occurred when the Nutmobile careened off a precarious canyon road, throwing himself, Snipes, and Walsh onto a branch that could only support three bodies. Knowing what had to be done, Peanut let go of the branch without an ounce of hesitation and fell onto the wrecked vehicle, which promptly exploded around him, below. The fiery ball of death most likely incinerated Mr. Peanut into a charred paste...or butter, if you will.

Entitled "Road Trip," the teaser for Planters' Big Game spot is perfect down to the last detail. Read the fine print of words at the bottom of the screen and you'll see that they read: "Don't drive like a nut. Professional driver on a closed course. Do not attempt."

Video of Road Trip | Planters | 2020 Big Game Commercial

Since his birth in 1916 (two years before the end of World War I), Mr. Peanut remained one of the most iconic food brand mascots in history. Antonio Gentile, a young school student, first came up with his core design during a Planters icon contest. His trademark monocle, top hat, and cane would, according to the Planters website, be added later by a commercial artist.

Peanut, who first hit the television airwaves in the 1950s, will be sorely missed by his close friends, Tony the Tiger and Chester Cheetah. In more recent years, the character was voiced by such big names as Robert Downey Jr. (Avengers: Endgame) and Bill Hader (Barry).

Hopefully, his death is only temporary, something meant to drum up massive amounts of publicity for Planters. If ever we needed a comic book-style retcon of a beloved icon's demise, it's now.