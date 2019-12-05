New trailer for Disney's Mulan remake brings in witches, phoenixes, and classic songs

The second trailer for Disney's live-action remake of 1998's Mulan is here, and it wants to bank on your nostalgia big-time. In addition to a sweeping orchestral rendition of "Reflection," we also get the line, "We're gonna make men out of every single one of you."

Sadly, it looks as if Mushu the dragon (voiced by Eddie Murphy in the '98 version) and grandmother's lucky cricket won't be making appearances in the Niki Caro-directed feature, which is going for a much more grounded, music-less approach in its execution. Instead of Mushu, the titular heroine (played by Hanson and the Beast's Liu Yifei) will be watched over by a mystical phoenix — a sign of protection for China's own emperor.

Make sure you're as swift as a coursing river with all the force of a great typhoon before checking out the new trailer below:

Video of Disney&#039;s Mulan | Official Trailer

Based on actual historical events, the movie tells the story of Mulan, a young woman from Imperial China who pretends to be a man and takes the place of her ailing father in a war against northern invaders: the dreaded Huns. Bori Khan (Lilo & Stitch's Jason Scott Lee) leads the Huns with a powerful witch, Xian Lang (Hannibal Rising's Gong Li), at his side.

Here's a sword-wielding new poster:

Credit: Disney

Yoson An (Mortal Engines), Donnie Yen (Rogue One), Rosalind Chao (Black-ish), Jimmy Wong (The Circle), Doua Moua (Tracers), Ron Yuan (Independence Day: Resurgence), and Jet Li (The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor) co-star in the film.

Mulan will bring honor to us all when it opens in theaters everywhere Friday, March 27.

Rick Jaffa (Rise of the Planet of the Apes), Amanda Silver (Avatar 3), Elizabeth Martin (Boy Eats Girl: A Zombie Love Story), and Lauren Hynek (Between the Wish and the Thing) wrote the project's screenplay